MIL OSI – Source: BMW Group – English – Press Release/Statement
Headline: The new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door, the new MINI Convertible.
The British premium automobile manufacturer strengthens the
progressive character and appeal of its models in the small car
segment with a stylishly refined visual appearance and extensive
technological advancements. The update for the MINI 3 door (combised
fuel consumption: 6.0 – 3.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions:
138 – 99 g/km), the MINI 5 door (combined fuel consumption:
6.2 – 3.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 141 – 101 g/km) and the
MINI Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 6.3 – 4.2 l/100 km;
combined CO2 emissions: 144 – 111 g/km) includes fresh design
accentuations, innovations in the field of drive technology,
additional customisation options and an expansion of the digital
services available as part of MINI Connected.
The upgrading of the original product substance in the premium
segment of small cars highlights the mature yet distinctive charisma
of MINI, which in its current model generation is now available for
the first time with three body types for hallmark driving fun in urban
traffic. This is due to such elements as the new engine-transmission
combinations, an extended range of standard features, newly designed
headlights and rear lights, additional body finishes and cutting-edge
connectivity technology for convenience and infotainment.
MINI 3 door, MINI 5 door, MINI Convertible: overview of new features.
• LED headlights with Matrix function for the high beam.• LED rear lights in Union Jack design.• New MINI
logo, new body finishes, Piano Black exterior.• New light
alloy wheels. • Extended range of leather trim, interior
surfaces and Colour Lines. • Unique individualisation
with MINI Yours Customised.• Further developed engines
with enhanced efficiency as well as increased capacity and torque for
MINI One and MINI One First.• 7-speed Steptronic
transmission with double clutch, 8-speed Steptronic
transmission.• Multifunction steering wheel and radio
with 6.5-inch colour screen, USB and Bluetooth interface as
standard.• Optional radio and navigation systems with
touchscreen monitor. • Telephony with wireless
charging.• MINI logo projection from the exterior mirror
on the driver’s side.• MINI Connected and MINI Connected
XL with new functions.
Bright and dazzle-free: adaptive LED headlights with Matrix
function for the high beam.
A modified design for the characteristic circular headlights make the
hallmark front view of the new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door and
the new MINI Convertible even more powerfully expressive. In the
standard halogen headlights, a striking accentuation is added by means
of a black panel. In the LED headlights available as optional
equipment items, the high-quality technology is underscored by means
of an entirely newly design of the light sources. The latest
generation of the LED modules for low and high beam offers increased
brightness. The LED daytime driving light and the turn indicator light
are generated by a ring which surrounds the entire contour of the headlight,
Likewise optionally available, the adaptive LED headlights
automatically adjust their brightness to the situation on the road.
When driving through a city or in the event of limited visibility due
to the weather, it is possible to add in the dimmed turning light so
as to intensify illumination of the side section of the roadway.
Meanwhile a specifically increased range of the low beam ensures
optimum illumination of the road when driving on the motorway.
The adaptive LED headlights now also feature an automatic selective
dip function for the high beam. The innovative Matrix technology for
the high beam increases visibility range while at the same time
avoiding any dazzle effect for other road users. For this purpose it
is divided into four horizontally arranged segments, which are
activated and deactivated independently of one another at speeds of
over 70 km/h. The high beam segments are controlled based on the
situation on the road. As soon as the MINI front camera registers an
oncoming vehicle or a vehicle driving ahead, the space that vehicle
occupies is only illuminated at low beam brightness. This is done by
deactivation of the Matrix high beam segments that are responsible for
the space in question. The remaining areas of the road continue to be
illuminated at high beam brightness.
Very British: rear lights in Union Jack design.
The rear lights also feature a new design in conjunction with the LED
headlights and the adaptive LED headlights. As a clear reference to
the brand’s British origins, the upright light units at the rear of
the new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible
now appear in a Union Jack design.
The striking flag motif is recreated in the structure of the light
functions. The turn indicators are horizontally arranged and the brake
lights are vertically aligned, with the tail light additionally
representing the diagonal lines of the British flag. In order to
ensure a particularly harmonious lighting effect, all light sources
forming the Union Jack graphic use LED technology.
New MINI logo: reduced to the essentials.
The new MINI logo is clear and authentic in style, appearing on the
bonnet, tailgate, steering wheel, central instrument display and
remote control in all models. It is a re-interpretation of the
existing logo and now features a two-dimensional “flat
design”. As such, the MINI logo reflects the new brand identity
with its focus on the essentials – namely key values such as driving
fun, distinctive design, premium quality and emotional appeal.
Three new body finishes, premiere for Piano Black Exterior.
The range of body finishes available for the new MINI 3 door, the new
MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible includes three variants. The
colours Emerald Grey metallic, Starlight Blue metallic and Solaris
Orange metallic are now also included in the program.
What is more, the list of optional equipment items features an
additional means of customising the exterior design. With the option
Piano Black Exterior, the surrounds of the headlights, rear lights and
radiator grille are finished in high-gloss black instead of chrome.
The selection of optionally available light alloy wheels has been
expanded, too. The 17-inch light alloy wheels in the design styles
Roulette Spoke 2-tone and Propeller Spoke 2-tone are now available for
all body variants of the new MINI. The likewise 17-inch light alloy
wheels in Rail Spoke 2-tone design have also been newly added to the program.
New leather trims, interior surfaces and Colour Lines.
A broad selection of seat surfaces, interior surfaces and Colour
Lines add a touch of individual style to the interior of the new
MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible. New
features for the MINI 3 door and the MINI 5 door include the Chester
leather trim in Malt Brown and a Colour Line now also available in
Malt Brown.
In addition, the option MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black is now
available with illumination. As well as surfaces in the area of the
doors and centre console finished in Piano Black, this also includes a
rear-lit decorative strip for the instrument panel on the passenger
side. The latter is likewise finished in Piano Black as well as
bearing a stylised Union Jack motif. The colour of the background
lighting for the decorative strip is the same as the mood of the
ambient lighting selected by the driver as part of the MINI Excitement Package.
Maximum individualisation: MINI Yours Customised.
The MINI Yours Customised program now raises hallmark brand
individualisation to a whole new level. It includes retrofit products
whose design can be created by customers themselves, which are then
produced precisely according to these individual specifications. The
MINI Yours Customised range includes side scuttles, decorative strips
for the interior on the passenger side, LED door sill finishers and
LED door projectors.
MINI Yours Customised products can be selected, designed and ordered
through a specially created online shop (www.yours-customised.mini).
Here customers can choose between various colours, patterns, surface
structures and icons, as well as contributing their own texts and
adding a touch of personal style to the design. This creative
interaction between manufacturer and customer enables MINI fans to
turn their vehicle into a unique specimen that bears the stamp of
their own personality. The individualised products are manufactured
using innovative production techniques such as various 3D printing
methods and laser engraving.
Drive: increased driving fun and efficiency, reduced weight.
A detailed revision of the engines offered for the new MINI 3 door,
the new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible mainly benefits
driving fun. It also leads to a reduction in fuel consumption and CO2
figures by as much as five per cent, as well as optimising emissions
so as to be able to comply with the more rigorous exhaust emission
standards of the future. Further development has been applied across
the board, including the basic engine, MINI TwinPower Turbo
Technology, engine electronics, oil supply, intake air ducting, the
cooling system and the exhaust systems. It was also possible to reduce
the weight of the drive units. The engine covers are made of carbon
fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), so they are now lighter, too. The
material used to make them is carbon fibre recyclate generated in the
production of BMW i automobiles.
The 3-cylinder petrol engines of the MINI One First and the MINI One
now draw their power from a capacity of 1.5 litres. This increases
maximum torque by 10 Nm, taking it to 160 and 190 Nm respectively. In
addition, all petrol engines feature petrol direct injection with the
maximum pressure increased from 200 to 350 bar and turbocharger blades
made of highly heat-resilient material. The common rail direct
injection in the diesel engines ensures that fuel is fed to the
combustion chambers with even greater precision. For this purpose, the
maximum injection pressure in the 3-cylinder engines of the MINI One D
and the MINI Cooper D has been increased to 2 200 bar and in the
4-cylinder of the MINI Cooper SD to 2 500 bar. What is more, the most
powerful of the three diesel engines is now fitted with dual-level turbocharging.
New: 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch,
8-speed Steptronic transmission.
As an alternative to the standard 6-speed manual transmission, a
7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch is optionally
available for the models MINI One, MINI Cooper, MINI Cooper S and
MINI Cooper D. The new transmission type is characterised by very fast
gearshifts, enabling extremely sporty acceleration manoeuvres without
torque interrupt. It is operated using a newly designed electronic
gear selector lever. A 7-speed Steptronic sports transmission with
double clutch is also available for the MINI Cooper S. This includes
shift paddles at the steering wheel for particularly spontaneous
manual intervention in the choice of gear.
The MINI Cooper SD now comes with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission
as standard. This 8-speed automatic transmission is unique in the
small car segment and allows the output of the most powerful diesel
engine to be transferred to the front wheels in a particularly sporty
and harmonious manner. The 8-speed Steptronic transmission is also
operated by means of an electronic gear selector lever, while an
8-speed Steptronic sports transmission with shift paddles is likewise
available as an option.
All Steptronic transmissions available for the new MINI 3 door, the
new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible allow use of the coasting
function in MID and GREEN mode as well as the latest generation of the
auto start/stop function. Navigation and front camera data can now be
incorporated in the control of the latter, too. If the vehicle is
fitted accordingly, this allows situations to be identified in which
it is better not to switch off the engine: for example when stopping
briefly before making a turn or entering a roundabout, or if the
traffic ahead has started moving again.
Diverse range of engines.
There are seven engine variants to choose from for the new MINI 3 door:MINI One First 3 door: 55 kW/75 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
12.8 seconds, top speed: 175 km/h, fuel consumption:
5.0 – 4.9 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 115 – 111 g/km*.MINI One 3 door: 75 kW/102 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
10.1 seconds (10.2 seconds), top speed: 195 km/h (195 km/h), fuel
consumption: 5.0 – 4.9 litres/100 km (5.0 – 4.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 115 – 111 g/km (114 – 109 g/km)*.MINI Cooper 3 door: 100 kW/136 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
7.9 seconds (7.8 seconds), top speed: 210 km/h (210 km/h), fuel
consumption: 5.2 – 5.0 litres/100 km (5.0 – 4.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 118 – 114 g/km (114 – 109 g/km)*.MINI Cooper S 3 door: 141 kW/192 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
6.8 seconds (6.7 seconds), top speed: 235 km/h (235 km/h), fuel
consumption: 6.1 – 6.0 litres/100 km (5.3 – 5.2 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 139 – 138 g/km (120 – 119 g/km)*.MINI One D 3 door: 70 kW/95 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
11.2 seconds, top speed: 190 km/h, fuel consumption:
3.9 – 3.8 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 102 – 99 g/km*.MINI Cooper D 3 door: 85 kW/116 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
9.2 seconds (9.3 seconds), top speed: 205 km/h (204 km/h), fuel
consumption: 3.9 – 3.9 litres/100 km (3.8 – 3.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 103 – 102 g/km (100 – 99 g/km)*.
MINI Cooper SD 3 door: 125 kW/170 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
7.2 seconds, top speed: 225 km/h, fuel consumption:
4.2 – 4.2 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 111 – 110 g/km*.Four petrol engines and three diesel engines are also offered
for the new MINI 5 door:MINI One First 5 door: 55 kW/75 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
13.4 seconds, top speed: 172 km/h, fuel consumption:
5.1 – 4.9 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 116 – 112 g/km*.MINI One 5 door: 75 kW/102 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
10.3 seconds (10.5 seconds), top speed: 192 km/h (192 km/h), fuel
consumption: 5.1 – 4.9 litres/100 km (5.0 – 4.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 116 – 112 g/km (115 – 110 g/km)*.MINI Cooper 5 door: 100 kW/136 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
8.2 seconds (8.1 seconds), top speed: 207 km/h (207 km/h), fuel
consumption: 5.2 – 5.1 litres/100 km (5.0 – 4.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 120 – 116 g/km (115 – 110 g/km)*.MINI Cooper S 5 door: 141 kW/192 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
6.9 seconds (6.8 seconds), top speed: 235 km/h (235 km/h), fuel
consumption: 6.3 – 6.2 litres/100 km (5.4 – 5.4 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 143 – 141 g/km (124 – 123 g/km)*.MINI One D 5 door: 70 kW/95 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
x.y seconds, top speed: xxx km/h, fuel consumption:
x.y – y.x litres/100 km*,CO2 emissions: xxx – yyy g/km*.MINI One D 5 door: 70 kW/95 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
11.6 second, top speed: 187 km/h, fuel consumption: 3.9 –
3.8 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 103 – 101 g/km *.MINI Cooper D 5 door: 85 kW/116 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
9.4 seconds (9.6 seconds), top speed: 203 km/h (202 km/h), fuel
consumption: 4.0 – 3.9 litres/100 km (4.0 – 3.9 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 104 – 103 g/km (104 – 103 g/km)*.MINI Cooper SD 5 door: 125 kW/170 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
7.3 seconds, top speed: 223 km/h, fuel consumption:
4.2 – 4.2 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 112 – 110 g/km*.
The engine portfolio for the new MINI Convertible consists of three
petrol engines and three diesel engines:MINI One Convertible: 75 kW/102 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in
10.6 seconds, top speed: 190 km/h, fuel consumption:
5.2 – 5.0 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 119 – 115 g/km*.MINI Cooper Convertible: 100 kW/136 hp, 0 – 100 km/h
in 8.8 seconds (8.7 seconds), top speed: 208 km/h (206 km/h), fuel
consumption: 5.4 – 5.2 litres/100 km (5.4 – 5.2 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 123 – 119 g/km (123 – 118 g/km)*.MINI Cooper S Convertible: 141 kW/192 hp,
0 – 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds (7.1 seconds), top speed: 230 km/h
(230 km/h), fuel consumption: 6.4 – 6.3 litres/100 km
(5.6 – 5.5 litres/100 km)*, CO2 emissions: 146 – 144 g/km (127 – 126 g/km)*.MINI Cooper D Convertible: 85 kW/116 hp, 0 – 100 km/h
in 9.9 seconds (9.9 seconds), top speed: 195 km/h (195 km/h), fuel
consumption: 4.3 – 4.2 litres/100 km (4.3 – 4.1 litres/100 km)*, CO2
emissions: 112 – 111 g/km (113 – 109 g/km)*.MINI Cooper SD Convertible: 125 kW/170 hp,
0 – 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds, top speed: 218 km/h, fuel consumption:
4.4 – 4.3 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 115 – 114 g/km*.
*Fuel consumption
and CO2 emission figures were measured using the methods
required according to Regulation (EC) 2007/715 as amended.
The figures are provisional and are based on a vehicle with
basic equipment in Germany. Figures depend on the tyre
format selected; specifications in brackets apply to
vehicles with automatic transmission
New steering wheel with multifunction buttons and radio with
6.5-inch colour screen as standard.
The newly designed three-spoke steering wheel in the MINI 3 door,
MINI 5 door and MINI Convertible now features multifunction buttons.
On the left-hand control panel it is possible to activate the Speed
Limit Device to set a maximum speed, while the audio and communication
controls are on the right-hand side. A sports leather steering wheel,
a MINI Yours sports leather steering wheel and a John Cooper Works
leather steering wheel are optionally available.
The standard trim also includes an audio system with 6.5-inch colour
screen in the central instrument and mobile phone integration via
Bluetooth. The Control Display offers a touchscreen function in
conjunction with the optional Radio MINI Visual Boost and a navigation system.
New options: telephony with wireless charging, MINI logo projection.
The innovative optional equipment for the new MINI 3 door, the new
MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible includes telephony with
wireless charging option. A storage compartment integrated in the
centre armrest enables wireless charging of mobile phones which offer
this capability. This option also includes a second USB socket in the
front section of the centre console.
The optional MINI Excitement Package now also includes the MINI logo
projection on the driver’s side. When the vehicle is opened and
closed, the new MINI logo is projected onto the ground in front of the
door from a light source in the exterior mirror and can be seen there
for 20 seconds, or permanently if the door is left open.
MINI Connected: a range of digital services that is unique
within the segment.
With the new MINI Connected functions, MINI offers a diverse range of
digital services at premium level that is unique in the small car
segment. New features include Real Time Traffic Information and the
automatic navigation map update via mobile phone connection, the
personal Concierge Service and the vehicle internet portal MINI Online
with news, weather and fuel price overview. There is also an optional
preparation for Apple CarPlay.
The new services are available in three packages. The option
Connected Media includes digital infotainment facilities that can be
used with the Radio MINI Visual Boost, while Connected Navigation
turns the MINI navigation system into an intelligently networked
information centre. The Connected Navigation Plus package includes all
the MINI Connected XL functions.
The personal mobility assistant MINI Connected now enables drivers of
the new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible
to integrate their vehicle and mobility planning seamlessly into their
day-to-day digital routine. Meanwhile the MINI Connected App provides
connectivity with digital touchpoints such as a smartphone or smart
watch. For example, MINI Connected can draw on calendar entries and
contact data entered in a smartphone to plan a route and determine the
ideal time to set off based on real time traffic data. The Send to Car
function enables planned routes to be sent to the MINI navigation
system, while Remote Services allow the driver not just to display
vehicle location, fuel level and other vehicle status details on their
digital end device, but also activate the headlight flasher, horn,
ventilation and door lock/unlock function.
Intelligent networking of the MINI is via a SIM card integrated in
the vehicle: this now complies with the mobile communications standard
4G. It also enables the use of MINI Teleservices and the Intelligent
Emergency Call with automatic detection of vehicle location and
accident severity.
Services now available in the new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door
and the new MINI Convertible for the first time also include MINI Find
Mate. This consists of so-called tags with a wireless tracking
function that can be attached to frequently used objects and travel
items such as bags, cases, key rings and rucksacks. Their position can
not only be displayed on the on-board computer but also in the MINI
Connected App on a smartphone. In this way, MINI Find Mate helps
prevent personal items getting lost or left behind.
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.