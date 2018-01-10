MIL OSI – Source: BMW Group – English – Press Release/Statement

Headline: The new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door, the new MINI Convertible.

The British premium automobile manufacturer strengthens the

progressive character and appeal of its models in the small car

segment with a stylishly refined visual appearance and extensive

technological advancements. The update for the MINI 3 door (combised

fuel consumption: 6.0 – 3.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions:

138 – 99 g/km), the MINI 5 door (combined fuel consumption:

6.2 – 3.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 141 – 101 g/km) and the

MINI Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 6.3 – 4.2 l/100 km;

combined CO2 emissions: 144 – 111 g/km) includes fresh design

accentuations, innovations in the field of drive technology,

additional customisation options and an expansion of the digital

services available as part of MINI Connected.

The upgrading of the original product substance in the premium

segment of small cars highlights the mature yet distinctive charisma

of MINI, which in its current model generation is now available for

the first time with three body types for hallmark driving fun in urban

traffic. This is due to such elements as the new engine-transmission

combinations, an extended range of standard features, newly designed

headlights and rear lights, additional body finishes and cutting-edge

connectivity technology for convenience and infotainment.

MINI 3 door, MINI 5 door, MINI Convertible: overview of new features.

• LED headlights with Matrix function for the high beam.• LED rear lights in Union Jack design.• New MINI

logo, new body finishes, Piano Black exterior.• New light

alloy wheels. • Extended range of leather trim, interior

surfaces and Colour Lines. • Unique individualisation

with MINI Yours Customised.• Further developed engines

with enhanced efficiency as well as increased capacity and torque for

MINI One and MINI One First.• 7-speed Steptronic

transmission with double clutch, 8-speed Steptronic

transmission.• Multifunction steering wheel and radio

with 6.5-inch colour screen, USB and Bluetooth interface as

standard.• Optional radio and navigation systems with

touchscreen monitor. • Telephony with wireless

charging.• MINI logo projection from the exterior mirror

on the driver’s side.• MINI Connected and MINI Connected

XL with new functions.

Bright and dazzle-free: adaptive LED headlights with Matrix

function for the high beam.

A modified design for the characteristic circular headlights make the

hallmark front view of the new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door and

the new MINI Convertible even more powerfully expressive. In the

standard halogen headlights, a striking accentuation is added by means

of a black panel. In the LED headlights available as optional

equipment items, the high-quality technology is underscored by means

of an entirely newly design of the light sources. The latest

generation of the LED modules for low and high beam offers increased

brightness. The LED daytime driving light and the turn indicator light

are generated by a ring which surrounds the entire contour of the headlight,

Likewise optionally available, the adaptive LED headlights

automatically adjust their brightness to the situation on the road.

When driving through a city or in the event of limited visibility due

to the weather, it is possible to add in the dimmed turning light so

as to intensify illumination of the side section of the roadway.

Meanwhile a specifically increased range of the low beam ensures

optimum illumination of the road when driving on the motorway.

The adaptive LED headlights now also feature an automatic selective

dip function for the high beam. The innovative Matrix technology for

the high beam increases visibility range while at the same time

avoiding any dazzle effect for other road users. For this purpose it

is divided into four horizontally arranged segments, which are

activated and deactivated independently of one another at speeds of

over 70 km/h. The high beam segments are controlled based on the

situation on the road. As soon as the MINI front camera registers an

oncoming vehicle or a vehicle driving ahead, the space that vehicle

occupies is only illuminated at low beam brightness. This is done by

deactivation of the Matrix high beam segments that are responsible for

the space in question. The remaining areas of the road continue to be

illuminated at high beam brightness.

Very British: rear lights in Union Jack design.

The rear lights also feature a new design in conjunction with the LED

headlights and the adaptive LED headlights. As a clear reference to

the brand’s British origins, the upright light units at the rear of

the new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible

now appear in a Union Jack design.

The striking flag motif is recreated in the structure of the light

functions. The turn indicators are horizontally arranged and the brake

lights are vertically aligned, with the tail light additionally

representing the diagonal lines of the British flag. In order to

ensure a particularly harmonious lighting effect, all light sources

forming the Union Jack graphic use LED technology.

New MINI logo: reduced to the essentials.

The new MINI logo is clear and authentic in style, appearing on the

bonnet, tailgate, steering wheel, central instrument display and

remote control in all models. It is a re-interpretation of the

existing logo and now features a two-dimensional “flat

design”. As such, the MINI logo reflects the new brand identity

with its focus on the essentials – namely key values such as driving

fun, distinctive design, premium quality and emotional appeal.

Three new body finishes, premiere for Piano Black Exterior.

The range of body finishes available for the new MINI 3 door, the new

MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible includes three variants. The

colours Emerald Grey metallic, Starlight Blue metallic and Solaris

Orange metallic are now also included in the program.

What is more, the list of optional equipment items features an

additional means of customising the exterior design. With the option

Piano Black Exterior, the surrounds of the headlights, rear lights and

radiator grille are finished in high-gloss black instead of chrome.

The selection of optionally available light alloy wheels has been

expanded, too. The 17-inch light alloy wheels in the design styles

Roulette Spoke 2-tone and Propeller Spoke 2-tone are now available for

all body variants of the new MINI. The likewise 17-inch light alloy

wheels in Rail Spoke 2-tone design have also been newly added to the program.

New leather trims, interior surfaces and Colour Lines.

A broad selection of seat surfaces, interior surfaces and Colour

Lines add a touch of individual style to the interior of the new

MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible. New

features for the MINI 3 door and the MINI 5 door include the Chester

leather trim in Malt Brown and a Colour Line now also available in

Malt Brown.

In addition, the option MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black is now

available with illumination. As well as surfaces in the area of the

doors and centre console finished in Piano Black, this also includes a

rear-lit decorative strip for the instrument panel on the passenger

side. The latter is likewise finished in Piano Black as well as

bearing a stylised Union Jack motif. The colour of the background

lighting for the decorative strip is the same as the mood of the

ambient lighting selected by the driver as part of the MINI Excitement Package.

Maximum individualisation: MINI Yours Customised.

The MINI Yours Customised program now raises hallmark brand

individualisation to a whole new level. It includes retrofit products

whose design can be created by customers themselves, which are then

produced precisely according to these individual specifications. The

MINI Yours Customised range includes side scuttles, decorative strips

for the interior on the passenger side, LED door sill finishers and

LED door projectors.

MINI Yours Customised products can be selected, designed and ordered

through a specially created online shop (www.yours-customised.mini).

Here customers can choose between various colours, patterns, surface

structures and icons, as well as contributing their own texts and

adding a touch of personal style to the design. This creative

interaction between manufacturer and customer enables MINI fans to

turn their vehicle into a unique specimen that bears the stamp of

their own personality. The individualised products are manufactured

using innovative production techniques such as various 3D printing

methods and laser engraving.

Drive: increased driving fun and efficiency, reduced weight.

A detailed revision of the engines offered for the new MINI 3 door,

the new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible mainly benefits

driving fun. It also leads to a reduction in fuel consumption and CO2

figures by as much as five per cent, as well as optimising emissions

so as to be able to comply with the more rigorous exhaust emission

standards of the future. Further development has been applied across

the board, including the basic engine, MINI TwinPower Turbo

Technology, engine electronics, oil supply, intake air ducting, the

cooling system and the exhaust systems. It was also possible to reduce

the weight of the drive units. The engine covers are made of carbon

fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), so they are now lighter, too. The

material used to make them is carbon fibre recyclate generated in the

production of BMW i automobiles.

The 3-cylinder petrol engines of the MINI One First and the MINI One

now draw their power from a capacity of 1.5 litres. This increases

maximum torque by 10 Nm, taking it to 160 and 190 Nm respectively. In

addition, all petrol engines feature petrol direct injection with the

maximum pressure increased from 200 to 350 bar and turbocharger blades

made of highly heat-resilient material. The common rail direct

injection in the diesel engines ensures that fuel is fed to the

combustion chambers with even greater precision. For this purpose, the

maximum injection pressure in the 3-cylinder engines of the MINI One D

and the MINI Cooper D has been increased to 2 200 bar and in the

4-cylinder of the MINI Cooper SD to 2 500 bar. What is more, the most

powerful of the three diesel engines is now fitted with dual-level turbocharging.

New: 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch,

8-speed Steptronic transmission.

As an alternative to the standard 6-speed manual transmission, a

7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch is optionally

available for the models MINI One, MINI Cooper, MINI Cooper S and

MINI Cooper D. The new transmission type is characterised by very fast

gearshifts, enabling extremely sporty acceleration manoeuvres without

torque interrupt. It is operated using a newly designed electronic

gear selector lever. A 7-speed Steptronic sports transmission with

double clutch is also available for the MINI Cooper S. This includes

shift paddles at the steering wheel for particularly spontaneous

manual intervention in the choice of gear.

The MINI Cooper SD now comes with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission

as standard. This 8-speed automatic transmission is unique in the

small car segment and allows the output of the most powerful diesel

engine to be transferred to the front wheels in a particularly sporty

and harmonious manner. The 8-speed Steptronic transmission is also

operated by means of an electronic gear selector lever, while an

8-speed Steptronic sports transmission with shift paddles is likewise

available as an option.

All Steptronic transmissions available for the new MINI 3 door, the

new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible allow use of the coasting

function in MID and GREEN mode as well as the latest generation of the

auto start/stop function. Navigation and front camera data can now be

incorporated in the control of the latter, too. If the vehicle is

fitted accordingly, this allows situations to be identified in which

it is better not to switch off the engine: for example when stopping

briefly before making a turn or entering a roundabout, or if the

traffic ahead has started moving again.

Diverse range of engines.

There are seven engine variants to choose from for the new MINI 3 door:MINI One First 3 door: 55 kW/75 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

12.8 seconds, top speed: 175 km/h, fuel consumption:

5.0 – 4.9 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 115 – 111 g/km*.MINI One 3 door: 75 kW/102 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

10.1 seconds (10.2 seconds), top speed: 195 km/h (195 km/h), fuel

consumption: 5.0 – 4.9 litres/100 km (5.0 – 4.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 115 – 111 g/km (114 – 109 g/km)*.MINI Cooper 3 door: 100 kW/136 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

7.9 seconds (7.8 seconds), top speed: 210 km/h (210 km/h), fuel

consumption: 5.2 – 5.0 litres/100 km (5.0 – 4.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 118 – 114 g/km (114 – 109 g/km)*.MINI Cooper S 3 door: 141 kW/192 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

6.8 seconds (6.7 seconds), top speed: 235 km/h (235 km/h), fuel

consumption: 6.1 – 6.0 litres/100 km (5.3 – 5.2 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 139 – 138 g/km (120 – 119 g/km)*.MINI One D 3 door: 70 kW/95 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

11.2 seconds, top speed: 190 km/h, fuel consumption:

3.9 – 3.8 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 102 – 99 g/km*.MINI Cooper D 3 door: 85 kW/116 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

9.2 seconds (9.3 seconds), top speed: 205 km/h (204 km/h), fuel

consumption: 3.9 – 3.9 litres/100 km (3.8 – 3.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 103 – 102 g/km (100 – 99 g/km)*.

MINI Cooper SD 3 door: 125 kW/170 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

7.2 seconds, top speed: 225 km/h, fuel consumption:

4.2 – 4.2 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 111 – 110 g/km*.Four petrol engines and three diesel engines are also offered

for the new MINI 5 door:MINI One First 5 door: 55 kW/75 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

13.4 seconds, top speed: 172 km/h, fuel consumption:

5.1 – 4.9 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 116 – 112 g/km*.MINI One 5 door: 75 kW/102 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

10.3 seconds (10.5 seconds), top speed: 192 km/h (192 km/h), fuel

consumption: 5.1 – 4.9 litres/100 km (5.0 – 4.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 116 – 112 g/km (115 – 110 g/km)*.MINI Cooper 5 door: 100 kW/136 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

8.2 seconds (8.1 seconds), top speed: 207 km/h (207 km/h), fuel

consumption: 5.2 – 5.1 litres/100 km (5.0 – 4.8 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 120 – 116 g/km (115 – 110 g/km)*.MINI Cooper S 5 door: 141 kW/192 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

6.9 seconds (6.8 seconds), top speed: 235 km/h (235 km/h), fuel

consumption: 6.3 – 6.2 litres/100 km (5.4 – 5.4 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 143 – 141 g/km (124 – 123 g/km)*.MINI One D 5 door: 70 kW/95 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

11.6 second, top speed: 187 km/h, fuel consumption: 3.9 –

3.8 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 103 – 101 g/km *.MINI Cooper D 5 door: 85 kW/116 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

9.4 seconds (9.6 seconds), top speed: 203 km/h (202 km/h), fuel

consumption: 4.0 – 3.9 litres/100 km (4.0 – 3.9 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 104 – 103 g/km (104 – 103 g/km)*.MINI Cooper SD 5 door: 125 kW/170 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

7.3 seconds, top speed: 223 km/h, fuel consumption:

4.2 – 4.2 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 112 – 110 g/km*.

The engine portfolio for the new MINI Convertible consists of three

petrol engines and three diesel engines:MINI One Convertible: 75 kW/102 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

10.6 seconds, top speed: 190 km/h, fuel consumption:

5.2 – 5.0 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 119 – 115 g/km*.MINI Cooper Convertible: 100 kW/136 hp, 0 – 100 km/h

in 8.8 seconds (8.7 seconds), top speed: 208 km/h (206 km/h), fuel

consumption: 5.4 – 5.2 litres/100 km (5.4 – 5.2 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 123 – 119 g/km (123 – 118 g/km)*.MINI Cooper S Convertible: 141 kW/192 hp,

0 – 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds (7.1 seconds), top speed: 230 km/h

(230 km/h), fuel consumption: 6.4 – 6.3 litres/100 km

(5.6 – 5.5 litres/100 km)*, CO2 emissions: 146 – 144 g/km (127 – 126 g/km)*.MINI Cooper D Convertible: 85 kW/116 hp, 0 – 100 km/h

in 9.9 seconds (9.9 seconds), top speed: 195 km/h (195 km/h), fuel

consumption: 4.3 – 4.2 litres/100 km (4.3 – 4.1 litres/100 km)*, CO2

emissions: 112 – 111 g/km (113 – 109 g/km)*.MINI Cooper SD Convertible: 125 kW/170 hp,

0 – 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds, top speed: 218 km/h, fuel consumption:

4.4 – 4.3 litres/100 km*, CO2 emissions: 115 – 114 g/km*.

*Fuel consumption

and CO2 emission figures were measured using the methods

required according to Regulation (EC) 2007/715 as amended.

The figures are provisional and are based on a vehicle with

basic equipment in Germany. Figures depend on the tyre

format selected; specifications in brackets apply to

vehicles with automatic transmission

New steering wheel with multifunction buttons and radio with

6.5-inch colour screen as standard.

The newly designed three-spoke steering wheel in the MINI 3 door,

MINI 5 door and MINI Convertible now features multifunction buttons.

On the left-hand control panel it is possible to activate the Speed

Limit Device to set a maximum speed, while the audio and communication

controls are on the right-hand side. A sports leather steering wheel,

a MINI Yours sports leather steering wheel and a John Cooper Works

leather steering wheel are optionally available.

The standard trim also includes an audio system with 6.5-inch colour

screen in the central instrument and mobile phone integration via

Bluetooth. The Control Display offers a touchscreen function in

conjunction with the optional Radio MINI Visual Boost and a navigation system.

New options: telephony with wireless charging, MINI logo projection.

The innovative optional equipment for the new MINI 3 door, the new

MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible includes telephony with

wireless charging option. A storage compartment integrated in the

centre armrest enables wireless charging of mobile phones which offer

this capability. This option also includes a second USB socket in the

front section of the centre console.

The optional MINI Excitement Package now also includes the MINI logo

projection on the driver’s side. When the vehicle is opened and

closed, the new MINI logo is projected onto the ground in front of the

door from a light source in the exterior mirror and can be seen there

for 20 seconds, or permanently if the door is left open.

MINI Connected: a range of digital services that is unique

within the segment.

With the new MINI Connected functions, MINI offers a diverse range of

digital services at premium level that is unique in the small car

segment. New features include Real Time Traffic Information and the

automatic navigation map update via mobile phone connection, the

personal Concierge Service and the vehicle internet portal MINI Online

with news, weather and fuel price overview. There is also an optional

preparation for Apple CarPlay.

The new services are available in three packages. The option

Connected Media includes digital infotainment facilities that can be

used with the Radio MINI Visual Boost, while Connected Navigation

turns the MINI navigation system into an intelligently networked

information centre. The Connected Navigation Plus package includes all

the MINI Connected XL functions.

The personal mobility assistant MINI Connected now enables drivers of

the new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door and the new MINI Convertible

to integrate their vehicle and mobility planning seamlessly into their

day-to-day digital routine. Meanwhile the MINI Connected App provides

connectivity with digital touchpoints such as a smartphone or smart

watch. For example, MINI Connected can draw on calendar entries and

contact data entered in a smartphone to plan a route and determine the

ideal time to set off based on real time traffic data. The Send to Car

function enables planned routes to be sent to the MINI navigation

system, while Remote Services allow the driver not just to display

vehicle location, fuel level and other vehicle status details on their

digital end device, but also activate the headlight flasher, horn,

ventilation and door lock/unlock function.

Intelligent networking of the MINI is via a SIM card integrated in

the vehicle: this now complies with the mobile communications standard

4G. It also enables the use of MINI Teleservices and the Intelligent

Emergency Call with automatic detection of vehicle location and

accident severity.

Services now available in the new MINI 3 door, the new MINI 5 door

and the new MINI Convertible for the first time also include MINI Find

Mate. This consists of so-called tags with a wireless tracking

function that can be attached to frequently used objects and travel

items such as bags, cases, key rings and rucksacks. Their position can

not only be displayed on the on-board computer but also in the MINI

Connected App on a smartphone. In this way, MINI Find Mate helps

prevent personal items getting lost or left behind.

