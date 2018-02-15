MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: ESMA launches Interactive Single Rulebook

Wednesday 14 February 2018 18:29

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is launching its Interactive Single Rulebook, which is a new service for market participants and other interested stakeholders across the European Union. The tool is launched today with the Level 1 text of the UCITS Directive, and links to all relevant Level 2 and Level 3 measures already available elsewhere on ESMA’s website.

ESMA, in publishing this Interactive Single Rulebook, aims to facilitate the consistent application of the EU single rulebook for securities markets area. The new on-line tool provides, for Directives or Regulations in ESMA’s remit, a comprehensive overview of all…

