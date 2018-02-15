MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: EU solidarity at work: Commission offers financial aid to France, Greece, Spain and Portugal following natural disasters

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 15 February 2018 Today the Commission proposes to give €104 million from the Solidarity Fund to four EU Member States that were hit by natural disasters in 2017. This is a concrete delivery on the Juncker Commission’s promise to offer more than condolences when…

