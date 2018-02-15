MIL OSI – Source: Gazprom – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Gazprom and ChelPipe sign roadmap to produce pipes for offshore projects

February 15, 2018Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Andrey Komarov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ChelPipe, today signed at the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi a roadmap for the development and batch production of pipes for offshore projects.

In accordance with the document, ChelPipe will adopt the technology to produce pipes from the 25Cr Super Duplex steel and the UNS N06625 nickel alloy. Thanks to these materials, the equipment used in offshore environments will acquire such characteristics as ultra-high strength and corrosion resistance. No pipes of this kind are produced in Russia at the moment.

It is planned to deliver, test and certify prototypes under Gazprom’s requirements in the course of 2018. The pipes will be used in the manufacturing of domestic equipment for subsea production systems, including manifolds and X-mas trees.

Background

Russian R&D organizations are currently developing subsea production systems (SPS) commissioned by the Ministry of Industry and Trade with support from Gazprom. The first SPS prototypes are expected to be presented in 2019, with comprehensive testing slated for 2020.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.