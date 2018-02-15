MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Greetings to participants in gala event to mark 29th anniversary of completion of combat mission in Afghanistan by Soviet Forces Limited Contingent

Vladimir Putin sent greetings

to the participants of a gala event dedicated to the 29th anniversary

of the completion of the combat mission by the Limited Contingent of Soviet Forces

in Afghanistan. The message reads, in part: ”Twenty-nine years ago, on February 15, 1989, the combat mission of the Limited Contingent of Soviet Forces

in Afghanistan came to an end. Thousands of our compatriots –

soldiers, officers, and civilian specialists – performed their duty with

dignity and honour. Operating in the harshest of conditions, they invariably

demonstrated high professionalism, courage, and remarkable human qualities, and remained loyal to their oath and our Fatherland. Many did not return home, but

the memory of the fallen heroes will forever live in the hearts of their families,

friends and fellow soldiers – in our hearts. Today, our country depends on the responsible

patriotic and civic position of Afghan war veterans, their knowledge and experience. Combat veterans serve in the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies,

engage in meaningful public service, and make a significant contribution to the upbringing of younger generations. Of course, it is comforting to know that

they support the families of their fallen comrades and cherish the traditions

of combat brotherhood.“

