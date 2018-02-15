MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: VIS: Operational Training – Intermediate Level (L2)

The eu-LISA Development Training Programme for VIS IT Operators was successfully launched in 2017 with a training course for Entry Level (L1) participants. The follow-up course entitled ‘VIS: Operational Training – Intermediate Level (L2)’ took place on the 26th January 2018. The objective of the training was to provide reminders and updates of the VIS system’s operational activities as well as its communication means and IT Service Management tools. The following topics were covered during the training session:Highlights and updates of VIS Operator Manual,Incident ManagementRequest FulfilmentIn addition, the course included a hands-on exercise with the Service Manager 9 software (custom developed by eu-LISA) on Incident Management and Standard Requests.Nine participants from eight different Member States took part in the training, including VIS Newcomer countries Bulgaria and Romania, held in eu-LISA’s offices in Strasbourg, France. The course satisfaction rate was 85% with an average score given by participants of 4.24 on a scale from 1 to 5 (1-lowest, 5-highest). At the end of the training session, following a test on the course material, three participants were awarded the eu-LISA certificate “VIS Professional”. One of the recipients said ‘I really liked that the course was technical. On top of that, we had open discussions with the trainers and many matters were clarified in addition to those in the course curriculum.’The Development Training Programme for VIS IT Operators will continue with an Advanced Level (L3) course which will take place on 21-22 March 2018.

