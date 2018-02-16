MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congratulations to Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as President of South Africa

Vladimir Putin sent a message of congratulations to Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as President of the Republic of South Africa. The President of Russia expressed his

appreciation of Mr Ramaphosa’s contribution to fighting apartheid and to promoting the development of a democratic society in South Africa. He also

expressed confidence that Mr Ramaphosa’s tenure as President will help

accelerate the country’s movement on the path of progress and prosperity. Vladimir Putin highlighted the friendly relations

between Russia and South Africa and confirmed his readiness for constructive

dialogue and cooperation with Cyril Ramaphosa, including in the context of South Africa’s BRICS presidency.

