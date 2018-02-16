MIL OSI – Source: Axel Springer in English – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Deniz will be free!

Dr. Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer SE, said on the decision of the release of WELT correspondent Deniz Yücel from prison: “We are very happy and unbelievably relieved that Deniz Yücel will finally be free after more than one year in prison. I would like to thank everyone who put in tireless effort to support him, doing everything in their power to secure his release – his colleagues, his friends, the German government and, there, above all Sigmar Gabriel. The amazing solidarity with Deniz Yücel across party and ideological lines underscores the importance of freedom of the press and independent journalism for our society. However, what happened to him also shows us that we must always be prepared to defend both of these principles. Today we send our warmest greetings to Deniz Yücel and his wife, in the hope that they can soon leave these terrible months of imprisonment and separation behind them, make up for the missed time and enjoy being together again in freedom.”

Ulf Poschardt, Editor-in-Chief WELT said: “We are infinitely happy and grateful that Deniz is free again after a year behind bars. We thank Deniz for his unwavering strength and humor in these dark hours, his wife, and we thank his family, his friends and the fantastic, courageous lawyer Veysel Ok. We also thank the German government. We are very happy for Deniz and we are thinking of all those colleagues who are still behind bars, because they do what we all want to do: Be journalists – critical, incorruptible, persistent and passionate.”

