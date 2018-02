MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Employers’ priorities for 2018

The single market, trade, digitalisation and the circular economy are among European employers’ organisations’ key political priorities for 2018. The secretaries-general of Eurocommerce, UEAPME and CopaCogeca discussed the political priorities of their organisations for 2018 with the Members of the Employers’ Group.

