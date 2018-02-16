MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Germany: Investment Plan for Europe – EUR 250m loan for motorway project “A10/A24”

The EIB will provide a loan of EUR 250 million for the construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the A10/A24 motorway in the German State Brandenburg. In particular the project comprises the widening from 4 to 6 lanes of a 29.6km section of the A10 between Havelland and Pankow as well as the reconstruction of a 29.2km section of the four lane A24 between Neuruppin and Kremmen. The project furthermore entails the maintenance and operation of an additional 5.4km section of existing road connecting the two motorways. The EIB loan was made possible by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). EFSI is the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe (IPE), under which the EIB Group and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners to boost the competitiveness of the European economy.

