MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Greetings to Gazprom workers and veterans on the 25th anniversary of the company

Vladimir Putin sent

greetings to current workers and veterans of Gazprom on the occasion of the company’s

25th anniversary. The message reads, in part:“Gazprom has been working all these years in the interests of Russia to safeguard its energy security, to contribute to the stability of the national economy as well as to attain large-scale social

goals. It is notable that the company is developing at a fast pace, expands its

potential, conducts research and implements ambitious hydrocarbon projects in the sphere of exploration, production and transportation. Gazprom is actively developing

promising deposits in eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East, on the Yamal

Peninsula and on the shelf of northern seas. It builds new gas transportation

routes, expands its gas supply network in the Russian regions and strengthens

its standing in global markets. I also want to note that Gazprom provides generous

support to important projects in research, culture, education and charity, as well as to promoting the values of sports and a healthy lifestyle.”

