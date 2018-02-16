MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Greetings to Gazprom workers and veterans on the 25th anniversary of the company
Vladimir Putin sent
greetings to current workers and veterans of Gazprom on the occasion of the company’s
25th anniversary. The message reads, in part:“Gazprom has been working all these years in the interests of Russia to safeguard its energy security, to contribute to the stability of the national economy as well as to attain large-scale social
goals. It is notable that the company is developing at a fast pace, expands its
potential, conducts research and implements ambitious hydrocarbon projects in the sphere of exploration, production and transportation. Gazprom is actively developing
promising deposits in eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East, on the Yamal
Peninsula and on the shelf of northern seas. It builds new gas transportation
routes, expands its gas supply network in the Russian regions and strengthens
its standing in global markets. I also want to note that Gazprom provides generous
support to important projects in research, culture, education and charity, as well as to promoting the values of sports and a healthy lifestyle.”
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.