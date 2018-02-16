MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the 11th Winter International Arts Festival in Sochi

Vladimir Putin sent

greetings on the opening of the 11th Winter International Arts

Festival in Sochi, which was organised at the initiative and with an active

contribution from Yury Bashmet. The message reads, in part: “Since its establishment, your festival has

become one of the brightest events in the country’s cultural life and has also

won global repute. Its inspiring energy has brought to Sochi celebrities and talented young performers in many genres and areas of creative expression. I believe that this year once again the festival

will become a special event for the residents of Sochi and numerous visitors,

will make yet another contribution to promoting the best classical and contemporary music, theatre and choreography, and will also help to promote the traditions of devotion, enlightenment and support for talented young people of whom there are many in Russia.”

