MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (16.02.2018)
As of 01.02.2018, authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia, acting in compliance with Article 76 of Federal Law No. 86-FZ ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’, dated 10 July 2002, were appointed to 143 credit institutions.
No.
List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia
Reg. No.
The Central Federal District
Moscow and the Moscow Region
1
JSC UniCredit Bank
1
2
JSC JSCB CentroCredit Bank
121
3
JSC RN Bank
170
4
LLC Home Credit and Finance Bank
316
5
PJSC B&N BANK
323
6
GAZPROMBANK (JSC)
354
7
INTERPROGRESSBANK (JSC)
600
8
PJSC Post Bank
650
9
PJSC MIN BANK
912
10
VTB Bank (PJSC)
1000
11
PJSC Plus Bank
1189
12
JSC Sobinbank
1317
13
JSC ALFA-BANK
1326
14
Vozrozhdenie Bank (PJSC)
1439
15
PJSC JSCB Sviaz-Bank
1470
16
PJSC Sberbank
1481
17
SDM-Bank (PJSC)
1637
18
PJSC MOSOBLBANK
1751
19
JSCB FORA-BANK (JSC)
1885
20
JSCB Lanta-Bank (JSC)
1920
21
JSC GLOBEXBANK
1942
22
PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW
1978
23
JSCB PERESVET (JSC)
2110
24
Setelem Bank LLC
2168
25
PJSC Bank FC Otkritie
2209
26
TKB BANK PJSC
2210
27
JSC Banca Intesa
2216
28
PJSC MTS-Bank
2268
29
PJSC UFC Bank
2270
30
PJSC ROSBANK
2272
31
PJSC BANK URALSIB
2275
32
JSC Russian Standard Bank
2289
33
JSCB Absolut Bank (PJSC)
2306
34
SOYUZ Bank (JSC)
2307
35
JSCB BANK OF CHINA (JSC)
2309
36
JSCB ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL (PJSC)
2312
37
PJSC JSCB Metallinvestbank
2440
38
ING BANK (EURASIA) JSC
2495
39
JSC JSCB NOVIKOMBANK
2546
40
JSC CB Citibank
2557
41
JSC JSCB INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CLUB
2618
42
JSC Tinkoff Bank
2673
43
CB LOCKO BANK (JSC)
2707
44
JSC BM-Bank
2748
45
JSCB Investtorgbank (PJSC)
2763
46
JSC OTP Bank
2766
47
EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (JSC)
2790
48
JSC B&N Bank Digital
2827
49
PJSC JSCB AVANGARD
2879
50
JSC CB AGROPROMCREDIT
2880
51
JSC ROST BANK
2888
52
BBR Bank (JSC)
2929
53
JSC FUNDSERVICEBANK
2989
54
LLC Expobank
2998
55
JSC Nordea Bank
3016
56
PJSC RGS Bank
3073
57
JSC CB RUBLEV
3098
58
JSC NS Bank
3124
59
JSCB RosEvroBank (JSC)
3137
60
SKS Bank LLC
3224
61
PJSC Promsvyazbank
3251
62
PJSC Zenit Bank
3255
63
JSC CB INTERPROMBANK
3266
64
NB TRUST (PJSC)
3279
65
RUSSIAN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK (JSC)
3287
66
LLC HSBC Bank (RR)
3290
67
JSC Raiffeisenbank
3292
68
NCI JSC National Settlement Depository
3294
69
JSC Credit Europe Bank
3311
70
LLC Deutsche Bank
3328
71
JSC CB DeltaCredit
3338
72
JSC SME Bank
3340
73
JSC Russian Agricultural Bank
3349
74
CB Renaissance Credit (LLC)
3354
75
JSC SMP Bank
3368
76
JSC Bank Finservice
3388
77
Bank IBA-MOSCOW LLC
3395
78
BNP PARIBAS BANK JSC
3407
79
JSC National Standard Bank
3421
80
JSC Bank of Tokyo‑Mitsubishi UFJ (Eurasia)
3465
81
Central Counterparty National Clearing Centre (JSC)
3466
82
ICBC Bank (JSC)
3475
The Kaluga Region
83
JSC Gazenergobank, the City of Kaluga
3252
The Kostroma Region
84
PJSC Sovcombank, the City of Kostroma
963
85
JSC CB Modulbank, the City of Kostroma
1927
86
JSC JSCB EXPRESS-VOLGA, the City of Kostroma
3085
The Kursk Region
87
PJSC Kurskprombank, the City of Kursk
735
The Lipetsk Region
88
PJSC Lipetskcombank, the City of Lipetsk
1242
The North-Western Federal District
The Vologda Region
89
PJSC BANK SGB, the City of Vologda
2816
Saint Petersburg
90
PJSC Baltiyskiy Bank
128
91
Bank IBSP (JSC)
197
92
JSC JSB ROSSIYA
328
93
PJSC Bank Saint Petersburg
436
94
JSC Bank Sovetsky
558
95
Credit Agricole CIB JSC
1680
96
Bank Tavrichesky (j.-s.)
2304
97
PJSC BALTINVESTBANK
3176
The Volga Federal District
The Kirov Region
98
JSC CB Khlynov, the City of Kirov
254
99
PJSC Norvik Bank, the City of Kirov
902
Republic of Mordovia
100
JSC-IB KS BANK (PJSC)
1752
The Nizhny Novgorod Region
1101
PJSC NBD-Bank, the City of Nizhny Novgorod
1966
102
PJSC SAROVBUSINESSBANK, the City of Sarov
2048
The Samara Region
103
JSC AVB Bank, the City of Togliatti
23
104
Bank Solidarnost (JSC), the City of Samara
554
105
LLC Rusfinance Bank, the City of Samara
1792
106
JSC JSCB GAZBANK, the City of Samara
2316
107
JSC AC Bank, the City of Samara
3006
108
JSC KOSHELEV-BANK, the City of Samara
3300
The Saratov Region
109
JSC Econombank, the City of Saratov
1319
The Republic of Tatarstan
110
LLC Avers Bank, the City of Kazan
415
111
Timer Bank (PJSC), the City of Kazan
1581
112
JSB Devon-Credit (PJSC), the City of Almetyevsk
1972
113
PJSC AKIBANK, the City of Naberezhnye Chelny
2587
114
PJSC AK BARS BANK, the City of Kazan
2590
The Udmurt Republic
115
PJSC BystroBank, the City of Izhevsk
1745
The Southern Federal District
The Krasnodar Territory
116
CB Kuban Credit LLC, the City of Krasnodar
2518
117
PJSC Krayinvestbank, the City of Krasnodar
3360
The Rostov Region
118
PJSC CB Center-Invest, the City of Rostov-on-Don
2225
The Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol
119
PJSC Bank VVB, the City of Sevastopol
1093
120
RNCB Bank (PJSC), the City of Simferopol
1354
121
JSC GENBANK, the City of Simferopol
2490
The Urals Federal District
The Perm Territory
122
PJSC JSCB Ural FD, the City of Perm
249
The Sverdlovsk Region
123
LLC CB KOLTSO URALA, the City of Yekaterinburg
65
124
PJSC CB UBRD, the City of Yekaterinburg
429
125
PJSC SKB-Bank, the City of Yekaterinburg
705
126
PJSC Uraltransbank, the City of Yekaterinburg
812
127
JSC VUZ Bank, the City of Yekaterinburg
1557
128
PJSC METCOMBANK, the City of Kamensk-Uralsky
2443
The Tyumen Region
129
JSC Surgutneftegazbank, the City of Surgut
588
130
PJSC Zapsibkombank, the City of Tyumen
918
The Chelyabinsk Region
131
PJSC CHELINDBANK, the City of Chelyabinsk
485
132
PJSC CHELYABINVESTBANK, the City of Chelyabinsk
493
133
CUB Bank (JSC), the City of Magnitogorsk
2584
The Republic of Bashkortostan
134
JSC Sotsinvestbank, the City of Ufa
1132
135
BASHKOMSNABBANK (PJSC), the City of Ufa
1398
The Siberian Federal District
The Novosibirsk Region
136
JSC BCS Bank, the City of Novosibirsk
101
137
Levoberezhny Bank (PJSC), the City of Novosibirsk
1343
The Far Eastern Federal District
The Amur Region
138
PJSC CB Vostochny, the City of Blagoveshchensk
1460
139
Asian-Pacific Bank PJSC, the City of Blagoveshchensk
1810
The Primorye Territory
140
PJSC Far Eastern Bank, the City of Vladivostok
843
141
PJSC SCB Primsotsbank, the City of Vladivostok
2733
142
PJSC JSCB Primorye, the City of Vladivostok
3001
The Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)
143
JSCB Almazergienbank JSC, the City of Yakutsk
2602
