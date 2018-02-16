Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Banking  >  Current Article

List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (16.02.2018)

By   /   February 16, 2018  /   Comments Off on List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (16.02.2018)

MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (16.02.2018)

As of 01.02.2018, authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia, acting in compliance with Article 76 of Federal Law No. 86-FZ ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’, dated 10 July 2002, were appointed to 143 credit institutions.

No.

List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia

Reg. No.
The Central Federal District
Moscow and the Moscow Region
1

JSC UniCredit Bank

1
2

JSC JSCB CentroCredit Bank

121
3

JSC RN Bank

170
4

LLC Home Credit and Finance Bank

316
5

PJSC B&N BANK

323
6

GAZPROMBANK (JSC)

354
7

INTERPROGRESSBANK (JSC)

600
8

PJSC Post Bank

650
9

PJSC MIN BANK

912
10

VTB Bank (PJSC)

1000
11

PJSC Plus Bank

1189
12

JSC Sobinbank

1317
13

JSC ALFA-BANK

1326
14

Vozrozhdenie Bank (PJSC)

1439
15

PJSC JSCB Sviaz-Bank

1470
16

PJSC Sberbank

1481
17

SDM-Bank (PJSC)

1637
18

PJSC MOSOBLBANK

1751
19

JSCB FORA-BANK (JSC)

1885
20

JSCB Lanta-Bank (JSC)

1920
21

JSC GLOBEXBANK

1942
22

PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

1978
23

JSCB PERESVET (JSC)

2110
24

Setelem Bank LLC

2168
25

PJSC Bank FC Otkritie

2209
26

TKB BANK PJSC

2210
27

JSC Banca Intesa

2216
28

PJSC MTS-Bank

2268
29

PJSC UFC Bank

2270
30

PJSC ROSBANK

2272
31

PJSC BANK URALSIB

2275
32

JSC Russian Standard Bank

2289
33

JSCB Absolut Bank (PJSC)

2306
34

SOYUZ Bank (JSC)

2307
35

JSCB BANK OF CHINA (JSC)

2309
36

JSCB ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL (PJSC)

2312
37

PJSC JSCB Metallinvestbank

2440
38

ING BANK (EURASIA) JSC

2495
39

JSC JSCB NOVIKOMBANK

2546
40

JSC CB Citibank

2557
41

JSC JSCB INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CLUB

2618
42

JSC Tinkoff Bank

2673
43

CB LOCKO BANK (JSC)

2707
44

JSC BM-Bank

2748
45

JSCB Investtorgbank (PJSC)

2763
46

JSC OTP Bank

2766
47

EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (JSC)

2790
48

JSC B&N Bank Digital

2827
49

PJSC JSCB AVANGARD

2879
50

JSC CB AGROPROMCREDIT

2880
51

JSC ROST BANK

2888
52

BBR Bank (JSC)

2929
53

JSC FUNDSERVICEBANK

2989
54

LLC Expobank

2998
55

JSC Nordea Bank

3016
56

PJSC RGS Bank

3073
57

JSC CB RUBLEV

3098
58

JSC NS Bank

3124
59

JSCB RosEvroBank (JSC)

3137
60

SKS Bank LLC

3224
61

PJSC Promsvyazbank

3251
62

PJSC Zenit Bank

3255
63

JSC CB INTERPROMBANK

3266
64

NB TRUST (PJSC)

3279
65

RUSSIAN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK (JSC)

3287
66

LLC HSBC Bank (RR)

3290
67

JSC Raiffeisenbank

3292
68

NCI JSC National Settlement Depository

3294
69

JSC Credit Europe Bank

3311
70

LLC Deutsche Bank

3328
71

JSC CB DeltaCredit

3338
72

JSC SME Bank

3340
73

JSC Russian Agricultural Bank

3349
74

CB Renaissance Credit (LLC)

3354
75

JSC SMP Bank

3368
76

JSC Bank Finservice

3388
77

Bank IBA-MOSCOW LLC

3395
78

BNP PARIBAS BANK JSC

3407
79

JSC National Standard Bank

3421
80

JSC Bank of Tokyo‑Mitsubishi UFJ (Eurasia)

3465
81

Central Counterparty National Clearing Centre (JSC)

3466
82

ICBC Bank (JSC)

3475
The Kaluga Region
83

JSC Gazenergobank, the City of Kaluga

3252
The Kostroma Region
84

PJSC Sovcombank, the City of Kostroma

963
85

JSC CB Modulbank, the City of Kostroma

1927
86

JSC JSCB EXPRESS-VOLGA, the City of Kostroma

3085
The Kursk Region
87

PJSC Kurskprombank, the City of Kursk

735
The Lipetsk Region
88

PJSC Lipetskcombank, the City of Lipetsk

1242
The North-Western Federal District
The Vologda Region
89

PJSC BANK SGB, the City of Vologda

2816
Saint Petersburg
90

PJSC Baltiyskiy Bank

128
91

Bank IBSP (JSC)

197
92

JSC JSB ROSSIYA

328
93

PJSC Bank Saint Petersburg

436
94

JSC Bank Sovetsky

558
95

Credit Agricole CIB JSC

1680
96

Bank Tavrichesky (j.-s.)

2304
97

PJSC BALTINVESTBANK

3176
The Volga Federal District
The Kirov Region
98

JSC CB Khlynov, the City of Kirov

254
99

PJSC Norvik Bank, the City of Kirov

902
Republic of Mordovia

100

JSC-IB KS BANK (PJSC)

1752
The Nizhny Novgorod Region
1101

PJSC NBD-Bank, the City of Nizhny Novgorod

1966
102

PJSC SAROVBUSINESSBANK, the City of Sarov

2048
The Samara Region
103

JSC AVB Bank, the City of Togliatti

23
104

Bank Solidarnost (JSC), the City of Samara

554
105

LLC Rusfinance Bank, the City of Samara

1792
106

JSC JSCB GAZBANK, the City of Samara

2316
107

JSC AC Bank, the City of Samara

3006
108

JSC KOSHELEV-BANK, the City of Samara

3300
The Saratov Region
109

JSC Econombank, the City of Saratov

1319
The Republic of Tatarstan
110

LLC Avers Bank, the City of Kazan

415
111

Timer Bank (PJSC), the City of Kazan

1581
112

JSB Devon-Credit (PJSC), the City of Almetyevsk

1972
113

PJSC AKIBANK, the City of Naberezhnye Chelny

2587
114

PJSC AK BARS BANK, the City of Kazan

2590
The Udmurt Republic
115

PJSC BystroBank, the City of Izhevsk

1745
The Southern Federal District
The Krasnodar Territory
116

CB Kuban Credit LLC, the City of Krasnodar

2518
117

PJSC Krayinvestbank, the City of Krasnodar

3360
The Rostov Region
118

PJSC CB Center-Invest, the City of Rostov-on-Don

2225
The Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol
119

PJSC Bank VVB, the City of Sevastopol

1093
120

RNCB Bank (PJSC), the City of Simferopol

1354
121

JSC GENBANK, the City of Simferopol

2490
The Urals Federal District
The Perm Territory
122

PJSC JSCB Ural FD, the City of Perm

249
The Sverdlovsk Region
123

LLC CB KOLTSO URALA, the City of Yekaterinburg

65
124

PJSC CB UBRD, the City of Yekaterinburg

429
125

PJSC SKB-Bank, the City of Yekaterinburg

705
126

PJSC Uraltransbank, the City of Yekaterinburg

812
127

JSC VUZ Bank, the City of Yekaterinburg

1557
128

PJSC METCOMBANK, the City of Kamensk-Uralsky

2443
The Tyumen Region
129

JSC Surgutneftegazbank, the City of Surgut

588
130

PJSC Zapsibkombank, the City of Tyumen

918
The Chelyabinsk Region
131

PJSC CHELINDBANK, the City of Chelyabinsk

485
132

PJSC CHELYABINVESTBANK, the City of Chelyabinsk

493
133

CUB Bank (JSC), the City of Magnitogorsk

2584
The Republic of Bashkortostan
134

JSC Sotsinvestbank, the City of Ufa

1132
135

BASHKOMSNABBANK (PJSC), the City of Ufa

1398
The Siberian Federal District
The Novosibirsk Region
136

JSC BCS Bank, the City of Novosibirsk

101
137

Levoberezhny Bank (PJSC), the City of Novosibirsk

1343
The Far Eastern Federal District
The Amur Region
138

PJSC CB Vostochny, the City of Blagoveshchensk

1460
139

Asian-Pacific Bank PJSC, the City of Blagoveshchensk

1810
The Primorye Territory
140

PJSC Far Eastern Bank, the City of Vladivostok

843
141

PJSC SCB Primsotsbank, the City of Vladivostok

2733
142

PJSC JSCB Primorye, the City of Vladivostok

3001
The Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)
143

JSCB Almazergienbank JSC, the City of Yakutsk

2602

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email

You might also like...

§ 219a StGB: „Es braucht einen Paradigmenwechsel“ Ulle Schauws (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) im Interview mit der Wochenzeitung „Das Parlament“

Read More →