MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia (16.02.2018)

As of 01.02.2018, authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia, acting in compliance with Article 76 of Federal Law No. 86-FZ ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’, dated 10 July 2002, were appointed to 143 credit institutions.

No.

List of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia

Reg. No.

The Central Federal District

Moscow and the Moscow Region

1

JSC UniCredit Bank

1

2

JSC JSCB CentroCredit Bank

121

3

JSC RN Bank

170

4

LLC Home Credit and Finance Bank

316

5

PJSC B&N BANK

323

6

GAZPROMBANK (JSC)

354

7

INTERPROGRESSBANK (JSC)

600

8

PJSC Post Bank

650

9

PJSC MIN BANK

912

10

VTB Bank (PJSC)

1000

11

PJSC Plus Bank

1189

12

JSC Sobinbank

1317

13

JSC ALFA-BANK

1326

14

Vozrozhdenie Bank (PJSC)

1439

15

PJSC JSCB Sviaz-Bank

1470

16

PJSC Sberbank

1481

17

SDM-Bank (PJSC)

1637

18

PJSC MOSOBLBANK

1751

19

JSCB FORA-BANK (JSC)

1885

20

JSCB Lanta-Bank (JSC)

1920

21

JSC GLOBEXBANK

1942

22

PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

1978

23

JSCB PERESVET (JSC)

2110

24

Setelem Bank LLC

2168

25

PJSC Bank FC Otkritie

2209

26

TKB BANK PJSC

2210

27

JSC Banca Intesa

2216

28

PJSC MTS-Bank

2268

29

PJSC UFC Bank

2270

30

PJSC ROSBANK

2272

31

PJSC BANK URALSIB

2275

32

JSC Russian Standard Bank

2289

33

JSCB Absolut Bank (PJSC)

2306

34

SOYUZ Bank (JSC)

2307

35

JSCB BANK OF CHINA (JSC)

2309

36

JSCB ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL (PJSC)

2312

37

PJSC JSCB Metallinvestbank

2440

38

ING BANK (EURASIA) JSC

2495

39

JSC JSCB NOVIKOMBANK

2546

40

JSC CB Citibank

2557

41

JSC JSCB INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CLUB

2618

42

JSC Tinkoff Bank

2673

43

CB LOCKO BANK (JSC)

2707

44

JSC BM-Bank

2748

45

JSCB Investtorgbank (PJSC)

2763

46

JSC OTP Bank

2766

47

EXIMBANK OF RUSSIA (JSC)

2790

48

JSC B&N Bank Digital

2827

49

PJSC JSCB AVANGARD

2879

50

JSC CB AGROPROMCREDIT

2880

51

JSC ROST BANK

2888

52

BBR Bank (JSC)

2929

53

JSC FUNDSERVICEBANK

2989

54

LLC Expobank

2998

55

JSC Nordea Bank

3016

56

PJSC RGS Bank

3073

57

JSC CB RUBLEV

3098

58

JSC NS Bank

3124

59

JSCB RosEvroBank (JSC)

3137

60

SKS Bank LLC

3224

61

PJSC Promsvyazbank

3251

62

PJSC Zenit Bank

3255

63

JSC CB INTERPROMBANK

3266

64

NB TRUST (PJSC)

3279

65

RUSSIAN REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANK (JSC)

3287

66

LLC HSBC Bank (RR)

3290

67

JSC Raiffeisenbank

3292

68

NCI JSC National Settlement Depository

3294

69

JSC Credit Europe Bank

3311

70

LLC Deutsche Bank

3328

71

JSC CB DeltaCredit

3338

72

JSC SME Bank

3340

73

JSC Russian Agricultural Bank

3349

74

CB Renaissance Credit (LLC)

3354

75

JSC SMP Bank

3368

76

JSC Bank Finservice

3388

77

Bank IBA-MOSCOW LLC

3395

78

BNP PARIBAS BANK JSC

3407

79

JSC National Standard Bank

3421

80

JSC Bank of Tokyo‑Mitsubishi UFJ (Eurasia)

3465

81

Central Counterparty National Clearing Centre (JSC)

3466

82

ICBC Bank (JSC)

3475

The Kaluga Region

83

JSC Gazenergobank, the City of Kaluga

3252

The Kostroma Region

84

PJSC Sovcombank, the City of Kostroma

963

85

JSC CB Modulbank, the City of Kostroma

1927

86

JSC JSCB EXPRESS-VOLGA, the City of Kostroma

3085

The Kursk Region

87

PJSC Kurskprombank, the City of Kursk

735

The Lipetsk Region

88

PJSC Lipetskcombank, the City of Lipetsk

1242

The North-Western Federal District

The Vologda Region

89

PJSC BANK SGB, the City of Vologda

2816

Saint Petersburg

90

PJSC Baltiyskiy Bank

128

91

Bank IBSP (JSC)

197

92

JSC JSB ROSSIYA

328

93

PJSC Bank Saint Petersburg

436

94

JSC Bank Sovetsky

558

95

Credit Agricole CIB JSC

1680

96

Bank Tavrichesky (j.-s.)

2304

97

PJSC BALTINVESTBANK

3176

The Volga Federal District

The Kirov Region

98

JSC CB Khlynov, the City of Kirov

254

99

PJSC Norvik Bank, the City of Kirov

902

Republic of Mordovia

100

JSC-IB KS BANK (PJSC)

1752

The Nizhny Novgorod Region

1101

PJSC NBD-Bank, the City of Nizhny Novgorod

1966

102

PJSC SAROVBUSINESSBANK, the City of Sarov

2048

The Samara Region

103

JSC AVB Bank, the City of Togliatti

23

104

Bank Solidarnost (JSC), the City of Samara

554

105

LLC Rusfinance Bank, the City of Samara

1792

106

JSC JSCB GAZBANK, the City of Samara

2316

107

JSC AC Bank, the City of Samara

3006

108

JSC KOSHELEV-BANK, the City of Samara

3300

The Saratov Region

109

JSC Econombank, the City of Saratov

1319

The Republic of Tatarstan

110

LLC Avers Bank, the City of Kazan

415

111

Timer Bank (PJSC), the City of Kazan

1581

112

JSB Devon-Credit (PJSC), the City of Almetyevsk

1972

113

PJSC AKIBANK, the City of Naberezhnye Chelny

2587

114

PJSC AK BARS BANK, the City of Kazan

2590

The Udmurt Republic

115

PJSC BystroBank, the City of Izhevsk

1745

The Southern Federal District

The Krasnodar Territory

116

CB Kuban Credit LLC, the City of Krasnodar

2518

117

PJSC Krayinvestbank, the City of Krasnodar

3360

The Rostov Region

118

PJSC CB Center-Invest, the City of Rostov-on-Don

2225

The Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol

119

PJSC Bank VVB, the City of Sevastopol

1093

120

RNCB Bank (PJSC), the City of Simferopol

1354

121

JSC GENBANK, the City of Simferopol

2490

The Urals Federal District

The Perm Territory

122

PJSC JSCB Ural FD, the City of Perm

249

The Sverdlovsk Region

123

LLC CB KOLTSO URALA, the City of Yekaterinburg

65

124

PJSC CB UBRD, the City of Yekaterinburg

429

125

PJSC SKB-Bank, the City of Yekaterinburg

705

126

PJSC Uraltransbank, the City of Yekaterinburg

812

127

JSC VUZ Bank, the City of Yekaterinburg

1557

128

PJSC METCOMBANK, the City of Kamensk-Uralsky

2443

The Tyumen Region

129

JSC Surgutneftegazbank, the City of Surgut

588

130

PJSC Zapsibkombank, the City of Tyumen

918

The Chelyabinsk Region

131

PJSC CHELINDBANK, the City of Chelyabinsk

485

132

PJSC CHELYABINVESTBANK, the City of Chelyabinsk

493

133

CUB Bank (JSC), the City of Magnitogorsk

2584

The Republic of Bashkortostan

134

JSC Sotsinvestbank, the City of Ufa

1132

135

BASHKOMSNABBANK (PJSC), the City of Ufa

1398

The Siberian Federal District

The Novosibirsk Region

136

JSC BCS Bank, the City of Novosibirsk

101

137

Levoberezhny Bank (PJSC), the City of Novosibirsk

1343

The Far Eastern Federal District

The Amur Region

138

PJSC CB Vostochny, the City of Blagoveshchensk

1460

139

Asian-Pacific Bank PJSC, the City of Blagoveshchensk

1810

The Primorye Territory

140

PJSC Far Eastern Bank, the City of Vladivostok

843

141

PJSC SCB Primsotsbank, the City of Vladivostok

2733

142

PJSC JSCB Primorye, the City of Vladivostok

3001

The Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)

143

JSCB Almazergienbank JSC, the City of Yakutsk

2602

