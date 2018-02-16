MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed merger between Praxair and Linde

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 16 February 2018 The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed merger between Praxair and Linde under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission is concerned that the merger may reduce competition in the supply of several crucial gases, like oxygen…

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.