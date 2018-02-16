MIL OSI – Source: Belarusian Railway in English – Press Release/Statement

Headline: On-line schedule of Brest Centraĺny Railway Station starts working at the Belarusian Railway website

On-line schedule of Brest Centraĺny Railway Station starts working on real time mode at the Belarusian Railway website. The main purpose of this innovation is to improve information service of

passengers.

On-line schedule service allows passengers to get information about trains arrival and departure time at the Brest Centraĺny Railway station, numbers of platforms and tracks of Moscow and Warsaw

sides of the station. Passengers also can see car numbering (from the front or from the end of train). This information is accessible in Russian, Belarusian and English languages and in mobile

version of the website.

It should be reminded that on-line schedule of Minsk Pasažyrski Railway Station has been implemented in 2017.

The Belarusian Railway will continue the development of on-line schedule service.

