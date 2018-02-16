MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: On personnel changes (16.02.2018)

By Order of the Bank of Russia Governor, Irina Petrova has been appointed as Head of the North-Western Main Branch of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation from 16 February 2018. She previously held the position of Head of the Ural Main Branch of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Yevgeny Baryshnikov, First Deputy Head, has been appointed as Acting Head of the Ural Main Branch of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

