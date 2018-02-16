MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: On release of Bank of Russia Bulletin (14.02.2018)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 13 (1967) of 14 February 2018 has been released.

The bulletin reports the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decision to reduce the key rate to 7.50% per annum and interest rates on some specialised refinancing instruments, effective 12 February, due to the reduction of the Bank of Russia key rate. The issue publishes the information notices on securities included in the Bank of Russia Lombard List and Bank of Russia service fees.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia Orders:

No. OD-319, dated 08.02.2018, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-3474, dated 12 December 2017;

No. OD-320, dated 09.02.2018, on the revocation of the banking licence and on cancelling licence of professional securities market participant of the Moscow-based credit institution CB FPK (LLC);

No. OD-321, dated 09.02.2018, on appointing the provisional administration to the Moscow-based credit institution CB FPK (LLC) due to the revocation of its banking licence;

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia Orders:

No. OD-307, dated 08.02.2018, on the revocation of the insurance licences from Insurance Group ASKO Limited Liability Company;

No. OD-308, dated 08.02.2018, on amending Bank of Russia Order No. OD-3586, dated 21.12.2017;

No. OD-310, dated 08.02.2018, on the revocation of the insurance broker licence from Russian-English Insurance Broker Limited Liability Company;

No. OD-312, dated 08.02.2018, on the revocation of the insurance licences from Invest-Polis Limited Liability Company.

The issue containas information about the disposal of NPF Povolzhsky assets and the disposal of NPF Semeiny assets via a public tender offer.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Instruction No.182-I, dated 21.11.2017, ‘On Acceptable Combinations of Banking Operations of Non-bank Credit Institutions Conducting Deposit/Credit Operations, on Required Ratios for Non-bank Credit Institutions Conducting Deposit /Credit Operations and on Bank of Russia Supervision of Compliance’ (becomes effective after 10 days after day of its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website of Russia on 09.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4682-U, dated 09.01.2018 ’On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4298-U, Dated 22 February 2017, On the Procedure for Investing an Insurer’s Capital and the List of Assets Eligible for Investment’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4683-U, dated 09.01.2018 ’On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4297-U, Dated 22 February 2017, On the Procedure for Investing Insurance Reserve Funds, and the List of Assets Eligible for Investment’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4684-U, dated 09.01.2018, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3743-U, Dated 28 July 2015, ‘On the Procedure for an Insurance Company to Calculate Capital to Liabilities Ratio’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.02.2018).

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4686-U, dated 15.01.2018, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4120-U, Dated 30 August 2016, ‘On the Procedure for Accounting of Bank Liabilities to Depositors / Counter-claims to Depositors, the Format for the Register of Bank Liabilities to Depositors and the Procedure for Compiling the Register of Bank Liabilities to Depositors’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4689-U, dated 17.01.2018, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 397-P, Dated 21 February 2014, ‘On the Procedure for Creating and Maintaining Databases on Electronic Carriers ’ (becomes effective 10 days after the date of its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 13.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4716-U, dated 09.02.2018, ‘On Interest Rates on Bank of Russia Deposit Operations’ (becomes effective the day it is signed; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4717-U, dated 09.02.2018, ‘On Interest Rates on Loans Secured by Assets or Guarantees’ (becomes effective the day it is signed; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4718-U, dated 09.02.2018, ‘On the Interest Rate on Bank of Russia Lombard Loans’ (becomes effective the day it is signed; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4719-U, dated 09.02.2018, ‘On the Interest Rate on a Bank of Russia Overnight Loan’ (becomes effective the day it is signed; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.02.2018).

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-297, dated 07.02.2018, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2327’, Dated 1 September 2015’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-03-41/7, dated 05.02.2018, on submitting information to the Bank of Russia on cases when credit institutions account for negative business reputation in their incomes;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-05-46/9, dated 09.02.2018, on the procedure for reporting as per Form 0409303;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-015-53/10, dated 09.02.2018, on amending the timeline for insurers to transfer backup copies of information system databases for storage at the Bank of Russia.

