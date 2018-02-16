MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: On results of monitoring maximum interest rates of credit institutions (16.02.2018)

The February 2018 results of the monitoring of the maximum interest rates on deposits in Russian rubles of the top ten credit institutions1, attracting the largest amount of household deposits are as follows:

The first ten days of February — 6.96%.

Data on the dynamics of monitoring results are available in the subsection Banking Sector / Credit Institutions Performance of the Statistics section on the Bank of Russia website.

1 PJSC Sberbank (1481) — www.sberbank.ru, PJSC Sovcombank (963) — sovcombank.ru, VTB Bank PJSC (1000) — www.vtb.ru, JSC Raiffeisenbank (3292) — www.raiffeisen.ru, Gazprombank JSC (354) — www.gazprombank.ru, PJSC B&N Bank (323) — www.binbank.ru, JSC ALFA-BANK (1326) — www.alfabank.ru, PJSC Bank FC Otkritie (2209) — www.open.ru, PJSC Promsvyazbank (3251) — www.psbank.ru, JSC Rosselkhozbank (3349) — www.rshb.ru. The monitoring was conducted by the Bank of Russia Banking Supervision Department using the information provided by the said websites. The published values are indicative.

