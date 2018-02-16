European Economic and Social Committee – School visit in Germany

MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Press release – School visit in Germany

Welche Rolle spielt Kultur für die Zukunft in Europa?

Jugendliche aus Bonn bereiten sich auf eine Veranstaltung des EWSA in Brüssel vor

Zur Vorbereitung auf die EWSA-Jugendplenartagung „Your Europe, Your Say“ (YEYS), die am 15./16. März 2018 in Brüssel stattfindet, wird Renate Heinisch, Mitglied des Europäischen Wirtschafts- und Sozialausschusses, am 19. Februar 2018 das Clara Schumann Gymnasium in Bonn besuchen.

