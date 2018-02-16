European Economic and Social Committee – School visit in UK

MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Press release – School visit in UK

What place is there for culture in Europe’s future? Teenagers from Bearsden prepare to tell Brussels

On 19 February at 9.30 a.m., Bearsden Academy will welcome Mr Brendan Burns, member of the European Economic and Social Committee, to prepare for “Your Europe, Your Say” (YEYS), the youth assembly which will take place in Brussels on 15-16 March 2018.

