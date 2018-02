MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Remarks by President Donald Tusk after his meeting with President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė

Ahead of his participation in the ceremony of the Centennial of the Restoration of the State of Lithuania, President Donald Tusk met with President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė in preparation of next week’s informal European Council and discussed the future EU budget.

