State aid: Commission approves Belgian certificates schemes for renewable electricity and high-efficiency cogeneration in Flanders

February 16, 2018

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 16 February 2018 The European Commission has concluded the certificates schemes for renewable electricity and high-efficiency cogeneration implemented in Flanders (Belgium) to be in line with EU State aid rules. The two schemes contribute to reaching EU energy and climate goals whilst preserving competition.

