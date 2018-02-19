MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Amendments to Russia-Belarus intergovernmental agreement on payment and remittance of customs duties on crude oil exported outside Customs Union

The President has signed

the Federal Law On the Ratification of the Protocol between the Governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic

of Belarus on Amendments to the Agreement on Payment and Remittance of Customs

Duties (Other Levies, Taxes and Charges of Equivalent Effect) on the Export of Crude Oil and Certain Petroleum Products from the Territory of the Republic of Belarus

Out of the Customs Union, of December 9, 2017, as well as Certain Aspects of its Enforcement. The Protocol was signed in Astana on May 29, 2014. Among other things, the Protocol specifies the distribution

of revenue from customs duties and penalties paid on exports of crude oil and certain petroleum products between the budgets of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

