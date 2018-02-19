MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Directive to allocate funds for noncommercial nongovernmental organisations implementing socially important projects in 2018
The President signed a Directive
On Allocating State Support for Noncommercial Nongovernmental Organisations that Participate in the Development
of Civil Society Institutes and Implement Socially Important Projects and Human
Rights Projects in 2018. Pursuant to the Directive, over 8
billion rubles in state support is to be allocated from the 2018 Federal Budget
to the Foundation that operates Presidential Grants for civil society development
to organise competitions and award Presidential Grants based on their results
to noncommercial nongovernmental organisations that participate in the development of civil society institutions and that implement socially important
and human rights related projects. Until December 14, 2018, the Foundation
shall hold two competitions among noncommercial nongovernmental organisations
working, in particular, with social support and healthcare; youth project
support; scientific, cultural and art projects; preserving historical heritage;
protecting human rights; promoting international and inter-confessional
cooperation; supporting compatriots and developing social diplomacy and civil
society institutes. In addition, the transparency and openness of the competitions
shall be ensured and an assessment is to be made of the social effect of the projects.
