Directive to allocate funds for noncommercial nongovernmental organisations implementing socially important projects in 2018

The President signed a Directive

On Allocating State Support for Noncommercial Nongovernmental Organisations that Participate in the Development

of Civil Society Institutes and Implement Socially Important Projects and Human

Rights Projects in 2018. Pursuant to the Directive, over 8

billion rubles in state support is to be allocated from the 2018 Federal Budget

to the Foundation that operates Presidential Grants for civil society development

to organise competitions and award Presidential Grants based on their results

to noncommercial nongovernmental organisations that participate in the development of civil society institutions and that implement socially important

and human rights related projects. Until December 14, 2018, the Foundation

shall hold two competitions among noncommercial nongovernmental organisations

working, in particular, with social support and healthcare; youth project

support; scientific, cultural and art projects; preserving historical heritage;

protecting human rights; promoting international and inter-confessional

cooperation; supporting compatriots and developing social diplomacy and civil

society institutes. In addition, the transparency and openness of the competitions

shall be ensured and an assessment is to be made of the social effect of the projects.

