MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Instructions following meeting on diversifying civilian production by defence industry enterprises

The President

has approved a list of instructions following a meeting on diversifying

the production of high-tech civilian products by defence

industry enterprises. The Government was instructed to follow

through with amendments to legal acts concerning certain powers of the Government Commission on Import Substitution and rights of the Government

related to purchases of defence industry enterprises’ civilian products by state customers, state corporations and companies with state participation.Instructions for the Government also

concerned various aspects of the defence industry companies’ operations related

to the production of civilian goods, including simplifying the procurement

process, co-financing R&D from the federal budget, several types of state

support for the said companies, priority use of such products in construction,

state-funded or otherwise state-supported upgrade and restructuring of industrial

facilities and medical organisations.Additionally, the Government was

instructed to approve a development plan for the production of high-tech

civilian products by defence industry enterprises for 2018−2019 that would specify

the share of civilian goods in the total output.The Ministry of Industry and Trade

and the Ministry of Economic Development, with the involvement of the concerned

organisations, were instructed to monitor the achievement of the goals of increasing the share of high-tech civilian and double-purpose products in the total output of defence industry enterprises.The Ministry of Industry and Trade

and Rostec state corporation, with the involvement of the concerned

organisations, were instructed to oversee training programmes aimed at improving the defence industry enterprises’ competence in the promotion of their

high-tech civilian products and increasing the demand.The Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade were instructed to synchronise data in the state

industrial information system with the data in the unified procurement

information system – specifically, the data regarding high-tech civilian

products. The Ministry of Transport was instructed to consider matters related to reducing the maximum service life of passenger

helicopters and assisting with the certification of civilian helicopters in other

countries.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.