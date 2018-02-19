MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Instructions following meeting on diversifying civilian production by defence industry enterprises
The President
has approved a list of instructions following a meeting on diversifying
the production of high-tech civilian products by defence
industry enterprises. The Government was instructed to follow
through with amendments to legal acts concerning certain powers of the Government Commission on Import Substitution and rights of the Government
related to purchases of defence industry enterprises’ civilian products by state customers, state corporations and companies with state participation.Instructions for the Government also
concerned various aspects of the defence industry companies’ operations related
to the production of civilian goods, including simplifying the procurement
process, co-financing R&D from the federal budget, several types of state
support for the said companies, priority use of such products in construction,
state-funded or otherwise state-supported upgrade and restructuring of industrial
facilities and medical organisations.Additionally, the Government was
instructed to approve a development plan for the production of high-tech
civilian products by defence industry enterprises for 2018−2019 that would specify
the share of civilian goods in the total output.The Ministry of Industry and Trade
and the Ministry of Economic Development, with the involvement of the concerned
organisations, were instructed to monitor the achievement of the goals of increasing the share of high-tech civilian and double-purpose products in the total output of defence industry enterprises.The Ministry of Industry and Trade
and Rostec state corporation, with the involvement of the concerned
organisations, were instructed to oversee training programmes aimed at improving the defence industry enterprises’ competence in the promotion of their
high-tech civilian products and increasing the demand.The Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Trade were instructed to synchronise data in the state
industrial information system with the data in the unified procurement
information system – specifically, the data regarding high-tech civilian
products. The Ministry of Transport was instructed to consider matters related to reducing the maximum service life of passenger
helicopters and assisting with the certification of civilian helicopters in other
countries.
