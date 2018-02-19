MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Law on ratification of Protocol between governments of Russia and Belarus on application of international agreements on duty payment and transfer procedure for export of crude oil from Customs Union

The President signed the Federal Law On the Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on Individual Issues of the Application of International Agreements on the Procedure of Payment and Transfer of Customs Duties

(or Other Equivalent Duties, Taxes or Fees) for the Export of Crude Oil and Petroleum

Products from the Republic of Belarus Outside the Customs Union. The protocol was signed in Minsk on October 21, 2014. The protocol stipulates the transfer of the paid

(recovered) amounts of export customs duties and penalties for the export of goods from the Republic of Belarus outside of the Customs Union to the budget

of the Republic of Belarus from January 1 to December 31, 2015.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.