Law to ratify Ninth Additional Protocol to Universal Postal Union Constitution

The President signed the Federal Law On the Ratification of the Ninth Additional Protocol to the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union

Adopted by the 26th Congress of the Universal

Postal Union. The Ninth Additional Protocol to the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union was signed in Istanbul on October 6,

2016. The Protocol stipulates that countries that adopt

the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union comprise a single postal

territory for the reciprocal exchange of postal items. In addition, the Letter

Post Regulations and the Parcel Post Regulations stipulated by the Constitution

are a single document.

