MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Law to ratify Ninth Additional Protocol to Universal Postal Union Constitution
The President signed the Federal Law On the Ratification of the Ninth Additional Protocol to the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union
Adopted by the 26th Congress of the Universal
Postal Union. The Ninth Additional Protocol to the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union was signed in Istanbul on October 6,
2016. The Protocol stipulates that countries that adopt
the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union comprise a single postal
territory for the reciprocal exchange of postal items. In addition, the Letter
Post Regulations and the Parcel Post Regulations stipulated by the Constitution
are a single document.
