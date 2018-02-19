Loading...
Law to ratify Protocol amending Russia-Belarus intergovernmental agreement on unified immigration card

The President has signed
the Federal Law On the Ratification of the Protocol Amending and Supplementing the Agreement between the Governments
of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on the Unified
Immigration Card, dated October 5, 2004. The Protocol supplements
Article 3 of the Agreement with a provision, according to which foreign
nationals temporarily or permanently residing in the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, as well as crews of sea and river vessels entering sea and river ports of the said states shall be released from the obligation to fill out
and submit immigration cards.

