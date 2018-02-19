MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Meeting with Irkutsk Region Governor Sergei Levchenko

Vladimir Putin held a working

meeting with Irkutsk Region Governor Sergei Levchenko to discuss socio-economic

developments in the region. The Governor reported that

industrial production and the investment index has been growing in the region. Over

the past two years, gross regional product has grown by 9.4 percent. The consolidated budget is growing too. In the past two years, funding for the construction and repair of social facilities has increased 3.8 times: in 2017,

208 facilities were built and repaired in the villages, which is about 2.5

times more than in 2016. As for the forestry sector, which is one the main

sectors in the region, over 34 cubic metres of timber were felled and processed

in 2017. In the past two years, tax revenues in forestry have doubled, from 3

billion rubles to over 5 billion rubles. The discussion also touched upon the region’s state debt. Another topic of discussion was the development of bandy, which is quite popular in Irkutsk region. According to the Governor, design

was started of an indoor ice stadium that will be built for the 2020 Bandy

World Championship. The President promised assistance in funding this project

from the federal budget.

