MIL OSI – Source: Belarusian Railway in English – Press Release/Statement

Headline: The international conference will be held from the 13th to 14th of March, on the Belarusian railway

The Belarusian railway plans carrying the international conference “The railway service market, logistics, rail freight forwarding, and tariffs from the 13th to 14th

of March, in Minsk.

The participants of the conference are the representatives of railway administrations, public authorities, freight forwarding organizations, European railway carriers, freight owners.

During the conference, participants will discuss important problems relating to the improvement of effectiveness of collaboration and possible solutions of topical matters.

A range of issues, including the development of transport service market, use of infrastructure of the Belarusian railway, development of regulatory and legal framework and information

technologies, tariff setting rules, etc. will be considered at the conference.

The participants will look more closely into the work of the Belarusian Railway and its further plans of development and prospects of cooperating with colleagues.

