Headline: December 2017 compared with November 2017-Production in construction up by 0.1% in euro area -Up by 0.6% in EU28

European Commission – EUROSTAT Brussels, 19 February 2018 In December 2017 compared with November 2017, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector increased by 0.1% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.6% in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

