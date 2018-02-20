MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: EIB to announce EUR 69 million new investment in Rwanda

During a high-level visit to Kigali later this week the EIB is expected to confirm EUR 69 million of new infrastructure and private sector investment in Rwanda. This will include announcement of the EIB’s first public sector investment in the country to support construction of the first public sewage system in Rwanda. Once operational the new sewage network will both transform the urban environment in Kigali and further enhance recognition of Rwanda’s capital as a green city.

