Headline: LIBE Committee discusses the future of the Schengen Area

eu-LISA’s Executive Director, Krum Garkov, will attend ”The future of the Schengen area: internal management and

governance, information systems and territorial scope”, held today in Brussels by the European Parlament’s LIBE Committee..The session

aims to look into some of the recent and foreseeable changes that have the

potential of deeply impacting key aspects of the Schengen area.Mr Garkov’s

presentation, “Information systems bringing Schengen cooperation to the next century”, is scheduled for 15:25- 15:35 CET

followed by a Q&A session at 15:35-16:05. (Timeslots are approximative).Watch the live

broadcast on EPTV, starting from 14:30 CET

