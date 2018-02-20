MIL OSI – Source: European Union
Headline: LIBE Committee discusses the future of the Schengen Area
eu-LISA’s Executive Director, Krum Garkov, will attend ”The future of the Schengen area: internal management and
governance, information systems and territorial scope”, held today in Brussels by the European Parlament’s LIBE Committee..The session
aims to look into some of the recent and foreseeable changes that have the
potential of deeply impacting key aspects of the Schengen area.Mr Garkov’s
presentation, “Information systems bringing Schengen cooperation to the next century”, is scheduled for 15:25- 15:35 CET
followed by a Q&A session at 15:35-16:05. (Timeslots are approximative).Watch the live
broadcast on EPTV, starting from 14:30 CET
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.