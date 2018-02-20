MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Netherlands: ING and EIB provide EUR 300m to finance green shipping

The EIB and ING today signed an agreement to support green investments for the European shipping market for a total value of EUR 300m. ING and EIB will each contribute EUR 150m to the facility. This agreement will ensure that sponsors of green and sustainable projects in the maritime transport sector can benefit from advantageous financial terms.

