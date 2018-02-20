MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: On release of Bank of Russia Bulletin (20.02.2018)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 15-16(1969-1970) of 20 February 2018 has been released.

The issue publishes Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4623-U, dated 27.11.2017, ‘On the Form, Timeframe and Procedure for Compiling and Submitting to the Bank of Russia Operating Statements, Including the Requirements for Statements on Mandatory Pension Insurance, by Non-governmental Pension Funds’ (becomes effective 10 days after the official publication; published on the Bank of Russia website on 27.12.2017).

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.