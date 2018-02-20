Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English  >  Current Article

Opening Keynote Speech of Frans Timmermans at the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference

By   /   February 20, 2018  /   Comments Off on Opening Keynote Speech of Frans Timmermans at the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference

MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Opening Keynote Speech of Frans Timmermans at the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference

European Commission – Speech – [Check Against Delivery] Brussels, 20 February 2018 Good morning ladies and gentlemen, I am happy to be here today welcoming you to our annual Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference. As with the previous conferences, the number of those wishing to participate greatly exceeded the space we…

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email

You might also like...

Rīgas pilī notikusi diskusija par Latvijas tiesu varai aktuālajiem jautājumiem

Read More →