Police officer won a silver medal at XXIII Winter Olympics

Another police officer performed brilliantly in Pyeongchang and helped the team of Russian skiers, which also included Aleksandr Bolshunov, Aleksey Chervotkin and Denis Spitsov, to take silver in the 4×10 km relay race.

