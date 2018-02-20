MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Romania: EIB once again joins forces with Banca Transilvania to support corporate investment

The EIB has agreed to lend EUR 75m, the first tranche of an approved loan of EUR 150m, to Banca Transilvania (BT) to co-finance projects undertaken by Romanian SMEs and mid-caps. Around 85% of the EIB funding is dedicated to supporting investments in parts of Romania that are covered by the EU bank’s cohesion and regional development lending priority.

