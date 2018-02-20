MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Working for clean air and energy efficiency in Poland

How to promote and finance a more efficient energy sector in Poland using the instruments of the Investment Plan for Europe, or “Juncker Plan” – that was the theme of a conference organized in Warsaw on the 19th of February by the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) together with the European Commission, the Polish Ministry of Investment and Development (MIiR), the national promotional bank BGK (Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego) and the Polish Bank Association.

