Antitrust: Commission fines maritime car carriers and car parts suppliers a total of €546 million in three separate cartel settlements

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 21 February 2018 In three separate decisions, the European Commission has fined four maritime car carriers €395 million, two suppliers of spark plugs €76 million, and two suppliers of braking systems €75 million, for taking part in cartels, in breach of EU antitrust rules.

