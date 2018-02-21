MIL OSI – Source: Gazprom – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Gazprom meeting highest international standards for industrial and environmental safety

February 21, 2018The Gazprom Board of Directors reviewed and commended the Company’s occupational, industrial and fire safety efforts and environmental protection measures.

It was emphasized that Gazprom had a well-organized system for occupational health and workplace safety. The Company’s Integrated System of Industrial Safety Management is currently in successful operation. In 2017, it was re-certified for compliance with the OHSAS 18001:2007 international standard.

The Company fully complies with occupational, industrial and fire safety regulations. Moreover, the employer’s obligations in this area are enshrined in the collective agreements between employees and Gazprom and its subsidiaries. Preventive measures for occupational safety are taken on a regular basis. The Company uses up-to-date and efficient practices in the field of industrial safety. For instance, the Year of Occupational Safety conducted by Gazprom in 2016 was recognized as an innovative project by the Russian Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and received the highest rating at the Health and Safety 2016 national competition.

The Environmental Policy is an integral part of Gazprom’s responsible nature management efforts. In 2017, the corporate environmental management system received a certificate of compliance with the new edition of the ISO 14001:2015 international standard. Despite the increasing production rates, the Company is steadily minimizing its environmental impacts.

In addition, Gazprom regularly implements large-scale voluntary initiatives for environmental protection. In 2017, the Company’s employees planted over 682,000 trees, released 53 million fingerlings of valuable fish species into water reservoirs, and rendered assistance to 80 specially protected areas as part of the Year of Ecology at Gazprom. The environmental events drew 682,000 people, including the Company’s employees and their families, schoolchildren, college students, and representatives of local public organizations.

