Headline: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations A.Mohammed

On February 21, 2018 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, held a meeting with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, who is visiting our country to participate in the Regional Forum of National Coordinators on Sustainable Development Goals from Europe and Central Asia

