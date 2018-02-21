MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: President Juncker reorganises his close team; European Commission appoints new Secretary-General

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 21 February 2018 Following the wish of Secretary-General Alexander Italianer to retire, the European Commission appointed Martin Selmayr as its new Secretary-General, while President Juncker appointed Clara Martinez Alberola as his new Head of Cabinet and Richard Szostak as his new Deputy Head of…

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.