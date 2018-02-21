MIL OSI – Source: Belarusian Railway in English – Press Release/Statement

Headline: The Belarusian Railway delegation will take part in the international rail business forum “Strategic partnership 1520”

The international rail business forum “Strategic partnership 1520: Central Europe will be held on 20-22 of February, in Vienna. Vladimir Morozov, the Head of the Belarusian Railway, will

lead the delegation of the Belarusian Railway.

“Strategic partnership 1520 – the international business forum is intended to coordinate the efforts of the Eurasian transport market players on the development of

integral infrastructure of international transport corridors, the creation of the most comfortable environment for the transportation of passengers and cargo.

The participation of the Belarusian Railway in the international railway business forum is also an opportunity to get heads of railways, transport and cargo-generating companies similar with the

transit policy of the Republic of Belarus, technical and technological transit potentials of the Belarusian Railway.

The audience is made up of heads of the national railway companies of the states with wide and narrow gauge railways, the transport block of the European Commission,

international profile organizations, representatives of transport and logistics, engineering and development companies of the European Union and CIS states.

