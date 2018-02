MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: The Economic Cost of IPR Infringement in the Tyres and Batteries Sectors

The latest report in the quantification of infringement study series, released today by the EUIPO, through the European Observatory on Infringements of Intellectual Property Rights, shows that EUR 2.4 billion is lost each year through counterfeiting in the tyre and battery sectors in the EU.

