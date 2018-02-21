MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: The EU should not leave behind its citizens lacking basic education

On 7 and 8 February, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) and the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training (Cedefop) held a “policy learning forum” to explore ways of creating new learning and training opportunities for low-skilled adults, who account for 25% of Europe’s workforce and total more than 64 million people.

