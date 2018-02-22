ΕESC on European Industry Day: Let’s turn challenges into opportunitie

MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

EESC on European Industry Day: Let’s turn challenges into opportunities

The EESC argues for closer cooperation, longer-term and predictable policies and fair trade agreements under the Commission’s leadership

“Industry is the source of prosperity in almost all Members States. When industries die, whole regions suffer”, warns Gonçalo Lobo Xavier, EESC Vice-President ahead of a two-day conference organised by the European Cluster Collaboration Platform to mark European Industry Day (22-23 February).

