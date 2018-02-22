MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Accreditation is now open for journalists to cover the annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly
The Presidential
Press and Information Office’s Department of Accreditation
and Briefings is now taking accreditation requests to cover the annual
Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly, which will take place
on March 1, 2018. Accreditation
requests are accepted from Russian media registered with the Federal Service
for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology
and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor)
and foreign journalists accredited with the Russian Foreign Ministry only
online on www.kremlin.ru website (http://en.kremlin.ru/press/accreditation/request/35) until 9:00 pm Moscow time on February 25, 2018.The submission
of an accreditation request does not automatically guarantee that
accreditation will be granted. Each request is considered individually
and accreditation can be denied.The list of accredited
journalists, information about the venue and procedure for the work of media
representatives will be posted later on the website www.kremlin.ru (президент.рф).Contact telephone numbers: +7(495)6063063, +7(495)6063859.
