MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Accreditation is now open for journalists to cover the annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly

The Presidential

Press and Information Office’s Department of Accreditation

and Briefings is now taking accreditation requests to cover the annual

Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly, which will take place

on March 1, 2018. Accreditation

requests are accepted from Russian media registered with the Federal Service

for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology

and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor)

and foreign journalists accredited with the Russian Foreign Ministry only

online on www.kremlin.ru website (http://en.kremlin.ru/press/accreditation/request/35) until 9:00 pm Moscow time on February 25, 2018.The submission

of an accreditation request does not automatically guarantee that

accreditation will be granted. Each request is considered individually

and accreditation can be denied.The list of accredited

journalists, information about the venue and procedure for the work of media

representatives will be posted later on the website www.kremlin.ru (президент.рф).Contact telephone numbers: +7(495)6063063, +7(495)6063859.

