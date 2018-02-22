MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Bulgaria: EIB and Raiffeisen Leasing join forces to support corporate investment

The EIB has signed an intermediated loan agreement of EUR 30 million with Raiffeisen Leasing Bulgaria to finance projects of small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies. The loan will allow Raiffeisen Leasing Bulgaria to better address the needs of SMEs and mid-caps, which are the backbone of the Bulgarian economy.

