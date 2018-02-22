MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Commissioner Stylianides meets with Ministers from Luxembourg and Belgium and welcomes Member States’ commitment in reinforcing the European Mechanism to respond to disasters

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 22 February 2018 The EU Civil Protection Mechanism will be strengthened thanks to a new and important contribution from Luxembourg. Its satellite-based communication platform emergency.lu will establish internet and telephone communication directly in the aftermath of a crisis.

